State leaders issue statements on 1 year mark of MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As the Michigan State University community reflects on the campus shooting from February 13, 2023, many leaders from across the state are issuing statements.

“Today, let’s lean on each other," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "It's what we do best. Spartans are strong because we always have each other’s backs. Let's stand united as we remember those we lost, support those who bear scars both seen and unseen from that day, and continue to heal and process together."

“Our hearts are with MSU today and every day," said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist. "Let us stand with the students, families, and friends who are all still grieving the immense loss to our community."

“Each of us with even the most fleeting connection to MSU were struck by the devastation of this tragedy," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. "But none more so than the families of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alex Verner. I continue to wish for their families and friends, peace in their hearts and the comfort of loved ones on this most difficult day. May their memories continue to be a blessing."

“A year ago today, every Spartan’s heart broke as our campus was shattered by gun violence.



Today, let’s lean on each other—it's what we do best. Spartans are strong because we always have each other’s backs. Let's stand united as we remember those we lost, support those who bear scars both seen and unseen from that day, and continue to heal and process together.



As Governor, I will do what it takes to make every campus in Michigan safe and ensure every student can learn and pursue their potential. We will honor those we lost with action. MSU is a special place that means so much to me and countless Michiganders. It’s home. It always will be.”

Gretchen Whitmer, Governor

“One year after the tragic loss of life our community experienced, we continue to honor the lives of the three Spartans who were taken from us and wrap our arms around the countless other students who were affected by this tragic act.



School should be a place of learning and opportunity, not a place of fear. No parent should be afraid to send their child to school. No student should be afraid to enter a classroom. We must support common sense gun laws to restore a common sense of peace.



Our hearts are with MSU today and every day. Let us stand with the students, families, and friends who are all still grieving the immense loss to our community. Let us continue working together to ensure that no student, parent, or Michigander has to endure a tragedy like this.” Garlin Gilchrist, Lt. Governor

“One year ago today, when the news broke of a mass shooter on Michigan State University’s campus, like thousands of others, I sat horrified and worried. In my work as a prosecutor, I am exposed to the facts and details of tragedy and senseless deaths on an almost daily basis, but as an MSU parent myself, a tragedy like this is our worst nightmare.



Each of us with even the most fleeting connection to MSU were struck by the devastation of this tragedy, but none more so than the families of Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser, and Alex Verner. I continue to wish for their families and friends, peace in their hearts and the comfort of loved ones on this most difficult day. May their memories continue to be a blessing.



Each year, over 450 Michigan residents die by gun homicides, and nearly 100 of these victims are minors. That’s 450 families each year who must grapple with the devastating consequences of the gun violence epidemic, which has robbed far too many of their sense of security, their loved ones, and the futures they hoped for together.



When our neighbors, our friends, our children are dying by firearms at ever-increasing rates, we need to be doing much more and I am proud of the steps Michigan has taken to answer that call. I pledged to do more than just offer thoughts and prayers in response to the tragedies that occurred at MSU and Oxford High School. My department worked closely with Governor Whitmer and the Michigan legislature to fulfill that promise, resulting in the gun safety laws that take effect today.



While this is tremendous progress, our work here is not done, and we must all commit, today and every day, to continue the work we started in addressing this crisis.”

Dana Nessel, Michigan Attorney General

Read more about how people across the state are remembering with our coverage of the campus shooting at Michigan State University.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube