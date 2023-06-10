Spartan Fund allocates donations to support people impacted by the tragic shooting on MSU's campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced its distribution plan for the Spartan Fund and how specifically those funds will be allocated.

The Spartan Fund raised $2 million from over 4,000 donors, and it will support students, their families and employees who were impacted by the tragic mass shooting on MSU's campus in February.

Roughly $1 million will go to support those directly impacted by the tragedy, and $500,000 will either reimburse or directly pay for mental health care services.

Additional funds will support healing and resiliency programming for students, faculty, staff and first responders.

The Spartan Fund will also support the creation of a permanent memorial on campus to remember and honor the victims and those impacted by the tragic event.

