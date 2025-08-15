Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSU Board of Trustees backs permanent memorial for February 2023 shooting victims

MSU Memorial Plans 02.png
Michigan State University
The MSU Board of Trustees approved a renovation of an existing fountain and garden space into a permanent memorial for victims of the February 2023 shooting.
MSU Memorial Map.png
MSU Memorial Current 1.png
MSU Memorial Current 2.png
MSU Memorial Plans 01.png
MSU Memorial Plans 03.png
MSU Memorial Plans 04.png
MSU Memorial Plans 05.png
MSU Memorial Plans 06.png
MSU Memorial Plans 09.png
MSU Memorial Flowers.png
MSU Memorial Plans 07.png
MSU Memorial Plans 08.png
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is moving forward with a permanent memorial to honor the victims of the on-campus shooting from February 2023.

MSU shooting victims
Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

The school's Board of Trustees signed off on plans to renovate an existing fountain and garden space into an area commemorating anyone impacted by the February 13 shooting. Three people were killed, another five injured by a gunman who opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

MSU Memorial Map.png
The Old Horticulture Gardens on the northeast corner of the East Lansing campus will transform into a space allowing individuals and groups to honor the shooting victims.

MSU Memorial Plans 01.png
The memorial fountain is the result of a two-year process to identify how the community wanted to remember the shooting. The university used 60 focus groups, gathering feedback from more than 5,000 people. The design will feature water, white marble, split-faced black granite, and seasonal plantings.

It's expected to cost $3.2 million to build. The Spartan Strong foundation committed $300,000 for the fountain, with the rest of the money coming from MSU's capital reserves.

MSU Memorial Plans 03.png
The board also approved annual costs of $22,500 which includes water testing, pavement heating, mechanical maintenance, and landscaping.

