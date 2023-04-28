Michigan State senior shares how his song has helped the campus heal after tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. — You may remember Michigan State University senior Joseph Roy. If not by the face, then maybe the voice.

Roy, whose artist name is J Roy, created a song called "I Believe (#SpartanStrong)" following the Feb. 13 mass shooting on campus to provide healing and strength to his fellow Spartans.

"I made the song. I put it out, and it was still like I felt you know like a way," he said.

But what he soon learned was the power of his melody.

"Then overtime, more people started to reach out to me and let me know it's helping them throughout campus, it helped me," said Roy.

The song helped so much that Roy noticed a change on campus.

"The overall mood of campus has definitely brightened up. I feel like we're in a way better place you know. I feel like it made us stronger in a way," he said.

The song's message was so powerful that Roy even received a letter from Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who said his song "gives comfort, hope and a sense of unity to the MSU community in a real and raw manner that is quite profound."

"It's one of the craziest things ever bro," Roy said. "United States Congress sent a letter, and it's to me. I just wanted to help, and I am helping, but the fact that its reached this level of recognition is something I never would've imagined."

MSU commencement is next Friday, and Roy will be one of the students graduating and moving forward, but he will always be Spartan Strong.

You can listen to Roy's song here.

