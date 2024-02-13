A timeline of the February 13 shooting on the campus of Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — February 13, 2023 is a night that changed the culture on campus at Michigan State University.

Three students — Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson — died when a shooter opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union. Five others were hurt.

Timeline of events:

February 13, 2023

7:19 p.m. — The shooter exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop

7:24 p.m.— The shooter walks eastbound on Grand River Ave. in front of Broad Art Museum

7:26 p.m. — The shooter walks northeast across Grand River Ave.

8:12 p.m. — The shooter walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum

8:18 p.m. — First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. — Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911

8:19 p.m. — The shooter is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave. in front of Ramp 6

8:20 p.m. — First officers arrive at Berkey Hall

8:23 p.m. — The shooter fires one shot while walking from Berkey Hall to the Union

8:24 p.m. — The shooter enters the Union

8:26 p.m. — First report of shooting at the Union

8:26 p.m. — The shooter exits the Union and leaves campus

8:27 p.m. — Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911

8:27 p.m. — Officers arrive at the Union

8:30 p.m. — First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

8:31 p.m. — Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place

9:14 p.m. — Person matching the description of the suspect is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Ave.

10:04 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, suspect description given

10:54 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information

11:02 p.m. — First news conference takes place

11:18 p.m. — Photo of shooter shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:33 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given

11:35 p.m. — Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description of the shooter spotted walking on Lake Lansing Rd. near High St. in the city of Lansing

11:49 p.m. — Officers approach person matching suspect description, and he takes his life with gun

February 14, 2023

12:20 a.m. — MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person is the shooter

12:25 a.m. — Second news conference takes place

12:27 a.m. — MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted

12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted

1:07 a.m. — MSU Alert sent with bus service information for reunification center

1:35 a.m. — Third news conference takes place

8:02 a.m. — Fourth news conference takes place

12:12 p.m. — News release published

Map of shooter's suspected route:

Ingham County 911 Dispatch received 2,100 calls in the five hours following when the first shots were heard — equal to the amount typically received over the span of two and a half days.

MSU sent out a map including the times and approximate location of each of those calls, plus the "push to talk" calls by police officers via their two-way radios.

MSU Public Safety A map of each 911 and emergency call, including police chatter the night of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube