A timeline of the February 13 shooting on the campus of Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — February 13, 2023 is a night that changed the culture on campus at Michigan State University.
Three students — Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson — died when a shooter opened fire inside Berkey Hall and the MSU Student Union. Five others were hurt.
Timeline of events:
February 13, 2023
7:19 p.m. — The shooter exits bus at Grand River/Berkey Hall bus stop
7:24 p.m.— The shooter walks eastbound on Grand River Ave. in front of Broad Art Museum
7:26 p.m. — The shooter walks northeast across Grand River Ave.
8:12 p.m. — The shooter walks westbound in front of Broad Art Museum
8:18 p.m. — First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911
8:19 p.m. — Officers dispatched to Berkey Hall by Ingham County 911
8:19 p.m. — The shooter is seen walking westbound along Grand River Ave. in front of Ramp 6
8:20 p.m. — First officers arrive at Berkey Hall
8:23 p.m. — The shooter fires one shot while walking from Berkey Hall to the Union
8:24 p.m. — The shooter enters the Union
8:26 p.m. — First report of shooting at the Union
8:26 p.m. — The shooter exits the Union and leaves campus
8:27 p.m. — Officers dispatched to the Union by Ingham County 911
8:27 p.m. — Officers arrive at the Union
8:30 p.m. — First MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place
8:31 p.m. — Second MSU Alert sent, instructions given to shelter-in-place
9:14 p.m. — Person matching the description of the suspect is seen walking northbound on Harrison near Grand River Ave.
10:04 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, suspect description given
10:54 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, instructions to monitor alert.msu.edu for more information
11:02 p.m. — First news conference takes place
11:18 p.m. — Photo of shooter shared on MSU DPPS social media
11:33 p.m. — MSU Alert sent, more descriptive suspect description given
11:35 p.m. — Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description of the shooter spotted walking on Lake Lansing Rd. near High St. in the city of Lansing
11:49 p.m. — Officers approach person matching suspect description, and he takes his life with gun
February 14, 2023
12:20 a.m. — MSU DPPS confirms the deceased person is the shooter
12:25 a.m. — Second news conference takes place
12:27 a.m. — MSU Alert sent, shelter-in-place lifted
12:28 a.m. — MSU DPPS posts to social media that shelter-in-place is lifted
1:07 a.m. — MSU Alert sent with bus service information for reunification center
1:35 a.m. — Third news conference takes place
8:02 a.m. — Fourth news conference takes place
12:12 p.m. — News release published
Map of shooter's suspected route:
Ingham County 911 Dispatch received 2,100 calls in the five hours following when the first shots were heard — equal to the amount typically received over the span of two and a half days.
MSU sent out a map including the times and approximate location of each of those calls, plus the "push to talk" calls by police officers via their two-way radios.