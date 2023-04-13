Whitmer to sign gun violence prevention bills in East Lansing Thursday

EAST LANSING, Mich. — At 9 a.m. Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sign gun violence prevention bills into law in East Lansing.

The new legislation will require universal background checks and safe storage and comes after 2 mass shootings happened within 15 months of each other.

The first at Oxford High SchoolNovember 20, 2021 which took the lives of four students and injured 7 others there, then most recently at Michigan State University on February 13 where 3 students died and 5 more were injured.

Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist II, State Senator Rosemary Bayer, State Representative Ranjeev Puri, Kalamazoo County Sheriff Rick Fuller, MSU STudent Body President, Jo Kovach, as well as advocates for gun violence legislation. m

The bill passed the Michigan Senate in March, followed closely by a bill introduced by Michigan Representative Elissa Slotkin and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey on the federal level which would fund CDC research into understanding and addressing gun violence across the country.

Michigan GOP members have overtly opposed gun legislation, while groups of gun owners have begun advocating for it.

These are just some of several bills introduced or signed into law regarding gun ownership, use, and violence in the U.S. on both sides of the issue this year including Florida, Oregon, Washington, Kentucky, and Tennessee.