Who were the students killed in the on-campus shootings at Michigan State University?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One year since a gunman opened fire at multiple locations on campus, Michigan State University is pausing to remember the impact of the shooting. At the top of everyone's mind is the three students who lost their lives on February 13, 2023: Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson, and Alexandria Verner.

WXYZ

Brian Fraser was a sophomore at Michigan State University.

Fraser family An undated photo of Brian Fraser, 20. He was killed in the February 13, 2023 shootings at Michigan State University.

He served as president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta. Frazer grew up in Grosse Pointe Park and graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School.

"There is many aspects that we can talk about Brian. He is one of those charismatic, smiling, humorous, good-natured young man that is hard not to like," said Father James Bilot of the St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church.

Fraser played hockey, basketball, and took up golf with his dad. Over 6 feet tall, he worked as a head lifeguard at Country Club Detroit, where he mentored several aspiring lifeguards and swimmers. The 20-year-old was also an organ donor.

"That smile was so contagious it just lifted everyone's spirit. You know he was the light that shone in so many people's lives," said Father Tom Slowinski.

WRTV

Arielle Diamond Anderson was a sophomore at Michigan State University.

Anderson family. An undated photo of Arielle Diamond Anderson, 19. She was killed in the February 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University.

The 19-year-old grew up in Harper Woods and graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School in 2021.

From a young age, she told everyone she would grow up to be a surgeon to help others. Anderson was on track to graduate early from MSU and wanted to be a surgeon to help people.

"She was beautiful," said April Davis, Anderson's grandmother.

“As an Angel here on Earth, Arielle was sweet and loving with an infectious smile that was very contagious," remembered Anderson's mother.

Cousin Thomas Hudson said, "When she come around, just the biggest smile, she was always helpful, considerate, and kind."

WXYZ

Alexandria Verner was a junior at Michigan State University.

Verner Family Alex Verner, 20, in an undated photo. She died in a shooting at Michigan State University on February 13, 2023.

Friends affectionately knew her as Al or Alex. The 20-year-old grew up in Clawson. Classmates and staff at her high school remember her as a difference maker.

“It’s people like Al that created the culture here that makes this a tremendous place," said Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger. “Her senior year, I think she was the league MVP in volleyball, the league MVP in basketball. I think she was all-state in softball, phenomenal student athlete."

Clawson Public Schools A senior spotlight section on Alex Verner from the 2020 Clawson High School yearbook

“Al walked that walk every day. She was the real deal when it came to being a model human being of character, integrity," Shellenbarger said.

Verner left behind an older brother and a younger sister. Her mom is an elementary school teacher in Clawson and her dad serves on the Board of Education.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube