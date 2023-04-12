MSU students hold walkout, demand action after shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University students held a walkout Wednesday afternoon demanding action in an effort to end gun violence.

Students walked in silence in a single file line from Berkey Hall to the Spartan Statue.

The demonstration aimed to stand with the Michigan State community and others who have faced gun violence.

Once students got to Spartan Statue, they shouted the names of victims who have lost their lives because of school shootings, nationwide.

Additionally, they chanted things like “protect people, not guns,” “books, not bullets” and “no more silence, end gun violence.”

Thursday marks exactly two months since the deadly mass shooting on campus.

State lawmakers have passed several gun reform bills since the shooting, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has previously indicated she will sign the bills if they make it to her desk.

Wednesday’s event was part of a collaboration between March for Our Lives and Students Demand Action.

