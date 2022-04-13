BREAKING: Video footage shows GRPD officer shoot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Video footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows an officer shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head following a struggle.

GRPD released video footage from multiple sources showing what happened last Monday when an officer shot and killed Lyoya during what the department has said started as a traffic stop.

WARNING: The video contains strong language and graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised.

BREAKING: Video footage released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows an officer shooting Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. WARNING ⚠: The video contains strong language and graphic images. Viewer discretion is advised. pic.twitter.com/mBMoozMVcu — FOX 17 (@FOX17) April 13, 2022

GRPD said the deadly shooting happened on Monday, April 4, after what police described as a “lengthy struggle.”

Dashcam footage shows the officer walk up to Lyoya and tell him to stay in the car. The two appear to talk for a few minutes before Lyoya starts to walk away. The officer grabs his wrist and Lyoya pulls his arm and tries to run. The officer tackles Lyoya and a struggle ensues.

Lyoya and the officer move out of the view of the camera before the shooting happens.

Bodycam footage shows the officer use a taser on Lyoya. Lyoya appears to grab the taser and the officer tells him to let go of it. The bodycam footage also does not show the deadly shooting.

Cell phone footage from a witness shows the officer shoot Lyoya in the back of the head after telling him to let go of the taser.

GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom says the officer will not be named at this time.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, Patrick was pulled over near the intersection of Nelson and Griggs on Monday morning. Lyoya was the driver of the vehicle and a passenger was also in the vehicle at the time.

They said that when he got out of the car, he began to run away. A “lengthy struggle ensued” before he was shot and killed.

Lyoya’s family has disputed this account. Lyoya's family has stated they believe it wasn't a traffic stop at all and that he was outside of the vehicle when the officer made contact. Family of Lyoya saw the dash camera and body camera video of the incident prior to the public release and has stated it shows Patrick being shot in the back of the head.

“To see that the police officer hold my son and kill him like an animal,” Peter Mashingo Lyoya, Patrick's father, said. “When he got my son he put him on the ground and his hand was behind his back. From that moment he took the gun and he shoot him in the back of the head.”

Over the weekend, civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for video footage of Lyoya’s death to be released at a rally in Grand Rapids over the weekend.

Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Jacob Blake, and Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor.

Lyoya’s family has also asked for the full, unedited video of the shooting to be released to the public as well. His father is asking for peace and does not want to see any violence at protests and demonstrations.

“I cannot wish another parent like me, White or Black, to go through the situation I went through to lose my son,” Lyoya said. “And I want the entire world to know and to see the way that my son was killed and why he was killed.”

26-year-old Patrick Lyoya leaves behind two children, a two-year-old and a three-month-old.

There have already been a number of demonstrations protesting the shooting of Lyoya. All have remained peaceful. There are more demonstrations planned this week.

Here's a timeline of events related to the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya:

How we got here:

Man shot, killed by officer during traffic stop in Grand Rapids

Man identified in Grand Rapids officer-involved shooting

Family demands answers, remembers life of man killed in GR officer-involved shooting

GRPD Chief on delaying release of video: this is not a cover-up

Kent County prosecutor: GRPD can share video of officer-involved shooting without his approval

‘I’m bleeding. I’m hurt:’ Father wants video of deadly officer-involved shooting released

Hundreds march against killing of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer

Vigil for Patrick Lyoya, man who died after being shot by GR police officer

National and local leaders hold forum after Patrick Lyoya shot and killed by GR police officer

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump calling for police video of Lyoya’s death to be released

Officer who killed Patrick Lyoya has not been interviewed 1 week after shooting

GR Mayor speaks after death of Patrick Lyoya, asks community to trust the process

Group plans to march to Grand Rapids City Commission meeting following shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Multiple videos of deadly officer-involved shooting to be released

Barricade goes up outside Grand Rapids Police headquarters

Group marches to Grand Rapids City Commission meeting

People demand answers at GR City Commission meeting following Lyoya death

What we know ahead of GRPD 3 p.m. video release of Patrick Lyoya killing by officer

Kent County medical examiner releases statement regarding Patrick Lyoya's autopsy

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube