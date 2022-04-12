Barricade goes up outside Grand Rapids Police headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the Grand Rapids community anticipates the release of videos showing the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya by a police officer, barriers are being put in place outside the police department.

FOX 17 crews watched as concrete barriers went into place on the sidewalk outside of police headquarters Tuesday.

The action comes 8 days after Lyoya was shot and killed near the intersection of Nelson Avenue and Griggs Street, and 4 days before a self-imposed deadline to release video of that shooting.

According to a department spokesperson, police do not anticipate any issues, but they are working with the city's event staff to ensure any public events connected to Lyoya's shooting is peaceful.

"The barricades are a precaution," they told FOX 17. "In order for the police department to maintain the safety of the public throughout the city, the building, which also houses the Grand Rapids 911 dispatch center operations, must be secure."

There have already been a number of demonstrations protesting the shooting of Lyoya.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX17 Lyoya ran from the officer, and then struggled with that officer when the officer caught up to him. Investigators say the officer shot Lyoya during the struggle.

However, Lyoya’s family has disputed that account. According to Lyoya’s father and the family’s interpreter, video they were shown of the shooting depicts the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head while lying face down on the ground.

FOX 17 has not reviewed any of the video and cannot verify the claims.

