Officer who killed Patrick Lyoya has not been interviewed 1 week after shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya was supposed to be interviewed no more than 72 hours after the shooting on April 4th. A week later, that interview has not happened.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that detectives have not been able to question the officer because his attorney was on vacation for the week.

Grand Rapids police officers are allowed up to 72 hours after being involved into a shooting to be questioned.

State Police took over the investigation immediately on April 4. A spokesperson says the detectives are hopeful to finish their report by the end of April 15.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom committed to releasing video of the shooting by no later than noon on April 15. He said in a press conference the day of the shooting he wanted to give investigators enough time to compile an initial report. Later that week he said the video will be published regardless of how far along the investigation is.

Lyoya's family and supporters have demanded the immediate release of the full video. They also want the officer to face justice for Lyoya's death.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 on April 8 that he will make no decision on any charges until after reviewing the report by Michigan State Police. That process could takes weeks or months to complete.

