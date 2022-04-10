Community Conversation planned Sunday after man died after shot by GR police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Community Conversation will be held Sunday in the wake of the shooting death of a man by a Grand Rapids police officer.

Patrick Lyoya died after a lengthy struggle on Monday, April 4 near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack announced the "Community Conversation" forum will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Renaissance Church of God in Christ at 1001 33rd St. SE.

The event is expected to feature local and national leaders including Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, Womack, Brandon Davis of the Grand Rapids Office of Oversight and Accountability, Cle Jackson of the Local NAACP, Pastor Israel with the Congolese Community, and pastors from the Grand Rapids community.

Lyoya's family is expected to attend the event. They are being represented by attorney Ben Crump during the legal process.

Courtesy Photo

This comes after two events were held Saturday in Grand Rapids. Hundreds marched through a Grand Rapids neighborhood. It was followed by a vigil with remembrances of Patrick Lyoya.

Lyoya's father told the crowd that he wants the release of video so that everyone can see what happened to his son.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX17 Lyoya ran from the officer, and then struggled with that officer when the officer caught up to him. Investigators say the officer shot Lyoya during the struggle.

However, Lyoya’s family has disputed that account. According to Lyoya’s father and the family’s interpreter, video they were shown of the shooting depicts the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head while lying face down on the ground.

Video of Lyoya’s killing has yet to be released to the public, although in a statement on Friday, Winstrom said the video would be release no later than April 15 at noon. The officer has not been named.

