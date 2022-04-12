WATCH LIVE: Grand Rapids holds City Commission Meeting following police killing of Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is holding a city commission meeting Tuesday evening, following the police killing of Patrick Lyoya last week.

The Grand Rapids Police Department will be releasing the video of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya at a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 13.

After the press conference, GRPD will provide a public link with video of the shooting from nine different sources.

GRPD wanted to note that the video will be unedited, but some video images "may have been redacted/blurred to ensure privacy." No audio from the video will be edited.

Lyoya died Monday, April 4, after what Grand Rapids Police has said was a "lengthy struggle" during a traffic stop.

Family of Lyoya has seen the dash camera and body camera video of the incident. They say the video shows Lyoya being shot in the back of the head

