The Race

A rally against police killings is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. outside Amplify GR on Kalamazoo Avenue. The rally comes after the death of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer on Monday.

FOX 17 will carry live coverage online during the rally. There may be vulgar language used during the event.

