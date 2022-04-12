Multiple videos of deadly officer-involved shooting to be released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When police release video of the deadly shooting of Patrick Lyoya, there will be multiple angles from several sources.

During Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting City Manager Mark Washington told city commissioners that there is footage from the officer's body camera, cruiser's dash camera, witness cell phone, and a ring doorbell. He told the committee it should all be released, but did not say when that would happen.

Chief Eric Winstrom last week committed to releasing video of the deadly shooting by an officer by noon on April 15.

Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer Monday, April 4 near the intersection of Griggs Street and Nelson Avenue.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX17 Lyoya ran from the officer, and then struggled with that officer when the officer caught up to him. Investigators say the officer shot Lyoya during the struggle.

However, Lyoya’s family has disputed that account. According to Lyoya’s father and the family’s interpreter, video they were shown of the shooting depicts the officer shooting Lyoya in the back of the head while lying face down on the ground.

The officer has not been named.

