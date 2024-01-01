Thomas Cook joined the FOX 17 team as the Sports Director in January of 2024.

A native Michigander, Thomas has always had a passion for sports. He returns to West Michigan after graduating from Kalamazoo College in 2021 where he was a four-year member of the men’s basketball team. Thomas was a captain for the Hornets his senior year. While in college Thomas worked on the FOX 17 Blitz team during the high school football season and is excited to be back in West Michigan full-time.

Thomas earned a Master of Science in Broadcast and Digital Journalism with a focus in sports media and communication from the S.I. Newhouse of Public Communications in May of 2022.

Thomas started his career working as a part time reporter in Utica, NY before moving back to Michigan in July of 2022. From 2022 to 2023 he served as the Sports Director of FOX 17's sister station FOX 47. During his time in Lansing, Thomas covered high school, collegiate and professional sports. While he loves being at the biggest games Thomas also focuses on telling local stories that impact the community.

While not working, Thomas enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his family.

Follow Thomas on Facebookand Twitter or send him an email at thomas.cook@fox17online.com