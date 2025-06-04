National veterans group helps West Michigan veteran get new roof

(WXMI) — A West Michigan veteran with a leaky roof received a life-changing gift thanks to a national veterans group and help from a local company to assist.

Ken Dekraker has lived in West Michigan for nearly his whole life. After graduating from high school in 1966, he enlisted in the Army, taking his brother's spot in the Vietnam War.

"Three days after he got out, his whole unit was wiped out. So there's somebody looking out for us all this time," Dekraker said.

After serving in the 101st Airborne Division during Vietnam, Dekraker moved back to Michigan. He's lived in Wyoming for the last 35 years.

"The roof was always a concern from day one," Dekraker said.

The roof needed maintenance every seven years. Dekraker always took pride in doing it himself.

"The last time I did it, I put scaffold on the end there and had everything pulled up by rope and pulley and by myself. I was accustomed to going up there but it was getting harder," Dekraker said.

The roof was close to 70 years old and starting to have significant leaks. In the fall of 2023, Dekraker suffered a heart condition that required quadruple bypass surgery.

"So I got that done in November of 2023. Went through their rehab program and everything, lost 30 pounds, keeping it down. So, there again, somebody's looking out for me," Dekraker said.

In 2024, Dekraker's family nominated him through Beacon of Hope's Uplifting Veterans program for a new roof. Dekraker was one of 16 winners across the country.

"It's just took a weight of the world off because that was a big concern for me every year. I had to get up there and do inspections at least," Dekraker said.

Beacon provided the materials while Premiere Roofing in Grandville helped complete the project by donating the manpower.

"It was a pretty quick yes because we took one look at the roof and we knew this was a bad roof and Mr. Dekraker needed a new roof. It's was a good opportunity for us to help out and give back," Premier Roofing & Exteriors President Josh Bell said.

Now, as Dekraker looks at his new roof, he's forever grateful for the help.

"It's like a new house in a way because it's got a whole different look. It's incredible. It's fantastic. I mean, there are no words to describe it," Dekraker said.

At 76, Dekraker still remains active and has other projects planned.

"I do like staying busy, as long as I feel up to it," Dekraker said.

But he won't have to worry about his roof thanks to someone looking out for him.

