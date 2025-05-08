Portage lacrosse star heading to CMU, receives prestigious academic scholarship

(WXMI) — Portage lacrosse star Stella Hensley is heading to Central Michigan University to continue her athletic career while earning a prestigious full-ride scholarship.

Hensley has tallied over 300 points and 200 goals during her high school career. So far during her senior year, she has 45 goals. Stella earned CMU's Centralis award - a full-ride academic scholarship. She was one of just 20 students out of 900 applicants to receive the honor.

"I'm beyond grateful. It is such a huge weight off my shoulders and my parents. It's truly an honor," Hensley said.

The standout midfielder discovered her passion for lacrosse in elementary school.

"In gym class in fourth grade, we played with these little sticks. I thought it was so fun and I begged my mom to play for so long and she's like I don't know Stella, I don't know what lacrosse is and then she finally signed me up," Hensley said.

Portage lacrosse coach Kathryn Twichell has seen Hensley's growth as a player and a leader.

"It's been awesome. She came in as a phenomenal player. I can't take any credit for that. But she's really blossomed into a leader, especially these last two years. Her lacrosse IQ is really, really high, and watching her impart that on her teammates has been really fun," Twichell said.

"Our relationship on the field has helped us grow off the field. Especially this year, I just started playing offense, so she's been like a big mentor for me," Teammate Ava Pickett said.

Stalla will be a fourth-generation Chippewa.

"As I was traveling for lacrosse, I realized it was so important to me to be close to home," Hensley said. "What I loved most about Central is that the team is such a family."

"It shows you she's the whole deal. She's probably in the top five percent of kids I've got to work with academically," Twichell said. "I can't wait to give her a big hug tomorrow and celebrate her."

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: