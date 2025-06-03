It's a homecoming for Portage native Carson Hocevar racing at Berlin

(WXMI) — Portage native Carson Hocevar started his racing career at Berlin Raceway when he was just 14 years old. He's back in Michigan this week for Berlin's 'Money in the Bank' Tuesday night before heading to Michigan International Speedway for two races this weekend.

"It doesn't get old. It's always fun to walk in the gate and have to sign in," Hocevar said.

Hocevar has been racing at Berlin for eight years now. It's his home track and now a yearly homecoming.

"It's so fun to sleep at home in my old bed and with my family, and everybody at home. And then drive the same drive I would always do. A lot of times I'd be in the passenger seat because I wasn't old enough to even drive yet," Hocevar said.

Hocevar got his start in West Michigan, where his talent and speed were evident from the beginning. Mike Bursley is the President of Berlin Raceway. He coached Hocevar in his early years.

"He had just turned 14 and I'd put him up against anybody at the great late model level. He was that good and that talented and you could just see there was something special," Bursley said.

The NASCAR driver still vividly remembers his early successes at Berlin.

"I remember winning my first race here. There are too many (memories) to count. There's a lot of very vivid ones that don't feel like that long ago, but a lifetime of racing knowledge and race craft in between," Hocevar said.

As his career continues to flourish on the national stage, returning to Berlin is still special.

"It's crazy to be able to race on Sundays, compete for wins now, and then be able to just come back here and then come race at Berlin," Hocevar said.

"When you see these guys that make it to that level, whether it's on dirt or asphalt, come back to where they started, it means the world," Bursley said.

