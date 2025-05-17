Thursday's severe weather leaves homes destroyed in Holland

(WXMI) — Residents in Park Township's Waukazoo neighborhood are dealing with severe damage after radar-indicated rotation struck the Holland area Thursday night.

The scenes in Park Township are some of the worst from Thursday's storms across West Michigan.

"We ran into the basement and before we were even down there, trees started falling and it sounded like just bombs dropping on the house," resident Terri Smith said.

Smith and her family woke up with several large trees on their house and 10 more trees blocking their driveway.

"It was shocking this morning. I didn't think it was this bad. This is far worse than what we thought it would be. It just felt like we were in the middle of a treehouse," Smith said.

The Holland Board of Public Works reports about 30 power poles that will need to be replaced. They will have additional crews coming in to work around the clock, but they expect neighbors to be without power for two to three days.

"It's the worst we've ever seen. We've been here for 26 years and we've never seen anything like it," Smith said.

The Smith family will be staying with family nearby while they make repairs, but it's not a night they will soon forget.

"You can feel it. The whole ground is shaking and you hear just one tree after another landing and like I said it really sounded like bombs going off," Smith said.

