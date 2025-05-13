(WXMI) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is back for its 11th year, teeing off on Thursday, June 12th at Blythefield Country Club. The tournament will once again have a great field on the golf course while continuing its mission to raise money for food pantries across the Midwest.

WATCH: Meijer LPGA Classic back for 11th year, continues raising millions for food pantries

Meijer LPGA Classic back for 11th year, continues raising millions for food pantries

In its 11 years, the tournament has raised more than $12 million for Simply Give, generating 98 million meals for food pantries.

Saint Alphonsus Food Pantry in Grand Rapids is one of many food pantries benefiting from the Meijer LPGA Classic and the Simply Give program.

"Meijer Simply Give has been phenomenal. It's been such a blessing to our pantry. We really could not survive without this additional resource from Meijer," Saint Alphonsus Food Pantry's Christian Services Director Michelle Hatfield said.

Saint Alphonsus Food Pantry serves approximately 500 families each month. The food pantry partners with the Knapp's Corner Meijer through the Simply Give program.

"It has helped us keep our pantry shelves stocked. We've been able to buy a variety of foods that we cannot get through other resources. It has just brought in additional funding that we wouldn't normally get," Hatfield said.

Meijer's Simply Give program began in 2008. It has donated over $100 million for hunger relief.

"That's what this tournament is all about, and as we start our 11th year, we couldn't be more excited," Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said.

"That's what makes all of this worthwhile. When you think about 12 million since we started, that's amazing. It means everything. All of the work that's going into this is for a really good cause," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said.

Coopers says this year's ticket sales have already surpassed last year's. You can buy tickets to the tournament here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube