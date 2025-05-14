Battle Creek native Andrew Walker looks to qualify for the U.S. Open

(WXMI) — Battle Creek native and former Michigan State golfer Andrew Walker is one step closer to playing in the U.S. Open. Walker has advanced to the final round of qualifying after shooting a 5-under-par in the first stage of qualifying. He's now just 36 holes away from competing alongside the world's best golfers.

"I've been doing a lot of work at the beginning of this year. Things have come to a head to get my game into shape, and I just saw it shine through at locals this year," Walker said.

Close to 10,000 golfers enter US Open local qualifying each year, but only 73 earn the opportunity to share the course with the sport's greatest players.

"Those thoughts and those goals are what shape your motivation and your desire. Of course, I want to go to sectionals. I want to make it through. I want to get to play in my first major championship. It'd be awesome," Walker said.

Walker has already made history in the sport. At age 14, he became the youngest African American golfer to qualify for the US Amateur Tournament, beating Tiger Woods' record by a few months.

"Since I was a young kid, it's been a dream of mine to play golf and have that be what I do for a living. I just really fell in love with competing in general but especially in golf," Walker said.

The Battle Creek native was a three-time Mr. Golf in the state of Michigan while at Lakeview High School before spending five seasons at Michigan State and turning professional.

"I'm happy that I've been able to find a home in the APGA tour over the last four years. I don't think I'd be playing professional golf if I didn't have it," Walker said.

Despite his accomplishments, Walker's journey hasn't been without challenges. He dealt with injuries during his time at Michigan State. It was during the pandemic and a canceled season that he rediscovered his passion for the game.

"It was a lot of what I did when I was a kid, just going out and playing with my dad and brother. I think that was a big part of me rediscovering that like childlike, innocent love for the game," Walker said.

For the past four years, Walker has competed on the APGA Tour, securing two wins and says he's playing the best golf of his career.

"End goal is to play on the PGA Tour, be one of the top players in the world. I think that's been a driving goal of mine for as long as I can remember. At the end of the day, I want to see how far the game of golf can take me and how far I can take it," Walker said.

Walker will compete in the final qualifying for the U.S. Open on June 2 in North Carolina. The U.S. Open is June 12-15th.

