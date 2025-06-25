Holland native brings surf therapy to Lake Michigan for people with disabilities

(WXMI) — A Holland native is making waves on Lake Michigan by bringing surf therapy to people with disabilities, creating a unique summer experience that builds confidence and joy.

Dr. Jillian Stewart started Surf and Surf Therapy six years ago in Southern California. This is the second year she's brought the program back to her hometown.

"So cool, everybody's stoked. We had a couple of days with waves, a couple flat days. We do some paddle boarding, some surfing, some arts and crafts on the beach. A little bit of everything," Stewart said.

With a background in physical therapy, she's combined her professional expertise with her passion for surfing to create this one-of-a-kind experience on the water.

Stewart says the program delivers benefits that go far beyond just having fun.

"Confidence is the number one thing. A lot of times we're nervous. They might not have swam in the lake before and they are out here riding waves. They're doing it by themselves, they're feeling just so empowered," Stewart said.

The camp has doubled its participants and now hosts 24 surfers who are enthusiastic about their experience.

"It's so fun when we get to do fun stuff in the water and fun stuff in the sand," Katie VanOeveren, a surfer in the program, said.

Maria Leestma, another participant, shared her experience: "We're surfing on the water, we do crafts on land. It was fun."

"I think my favorite part is to learn how to surf and learn how to balance," said surfer Emma Matamoros.

Stewart's goal is to create a full-time summer program in West Michigan, and with the enthusiasm shown by participants, they appear well on their way to making that dream a reality.

