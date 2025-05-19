Special Olympics Michigan hosts annual 'Athletes like Audrey' luncheon with press conference format

(WXMI) — Special Olympics Michigan hosted its 12th annual "Athletes like Audrey" luncheon with a unique twist this year, allowing athletes to participate in a post-game style press conference where they answered questions from reporters about their experiences.

Gold medal-winning Special Olympic athletes shared their stories and the impact Special Olympics has had on their lives during the fundraising event.

"I joined Special Olympics. At that time, I was totally not an athlete. Special Olympics coaches that believe in my abilities and not disability," Christina Danieli said.

Katie VanOeveren participates in various sports with Special Olympics. She also helped emcee the fundraiser.

"I liked it. I was a little nervous at the start but I got it and I got it done. They want to support for us because they need more people to help us," VanOeveren said.

The athletes do much more than compete. Max Hinga plays multiple sports while also serving on the Special Olympics Board of Directors.

"I like my voice to be heard and because we all athletes have a voice and we should be able to speak up. It makes me feel like everybody wants to be part of Special Olympics," Hinga said.

This year's fundraiser drew one of the biggest audiences and many donors got to interact directly with the athletes.

"So cool to see certain athletes who maybe used to be a little shy or not having a lot of dialogue. Coming up with that big high five or that hug and knowing that Special Olympics helps play a part in that. It helps play a part in our athletes' lives," Special Olympics Michigan CEO and President Tim Hileman said.

All money raised at the event benefits Special Olympics and helps athletes compete in events around the world.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube