MARNE, Mich. — Tyler Lupton is 14 years old. Not old enough to have a driver's license but old enough to race at Berlin. He is already turning heads on the race track.

"I'm just kind of more focused on what I'm doing, and I think it doesn't really matter how old you are," Tyler said.

WATCH: 14-year-old Tyler Lupton is making a name for himself at Berlin Raceway

14-year-old driver turning heads at Berlin Raceway

Tyler's car was built by VanDoorn Racing Development in Muskegon, working closely with him on his craft.

"When he's on the track, I don't even think of him as a 14-year-old kid just because he is such a natural. It's almost like you're working with a seasoned driver already," VanDoorn Racing Development's Johnny VanDoorn said.

Berlin's first race of the year was in late April. Tyler started in the top 10 and lead most of the race before ultimately finishing second.

"He puts the work in. We know that he's been able to create some speed, and I was obviously thrilled with the result," Tyler's dad, Kevin Lutpon, said.

In pit road afterward, it may have been Tyler's mom who was the most excited about his performance.

"It was really cool (seeing) her coming down pit road and all the emotions. Getting second in my first race was really nice," Tyler said.

Tyler may not know just yet how good he can be. All he wants to do is get in his car and drive.

"He just looks at what's in front of him. He knows he has to put the work in. We've always talked about that from day one. We go to the track, let's put the work in. And then ultimately the results will show," Kevin Lupton said.

"The sky is the limit. If he wants to go race on Sunday, in the big league someday, that's certainly an option if he just continues doing what he's doing and doing what we're doing here," VanDoorn said.

Tyler finished in the top 10 at Berlin's May 10th race. Berlin Raceway sees some of the best race car drivers from around the country, making what Tyler is doing even that much more impressive. Tyler's goal every time he steps into a race car is just to get better, but if his path is like any of the other greats that have come through Berlin, he'll be racing on the big stage pretty soon.

Read more stories about Sports In Motion below: