Mary Free Bed athletes tee up to support wheelchair and adaptive sports programs

(WXMI) — Mary Free Bed athletes gathered on the golf course to raise money for wheelchair and adaptive sports programs, showcasing the powerful bonds formed through adaptive athletics.

"Mary Free Bed is the whole reason I am where I am today. Without them, I would definitely not be the athlete I am," Gabe Denbraber said.

For over 40 years, Mary Free Bed has been raising money for its wheelchair and adaptive sports programs. Monday's time on the fairway was more than just a usual golf outing.

"Giving back is what this event is all about and it's about enhancing the experience for all these kids," Chris Kommer said.

Gabe Denbraber is a former Mary Free Bed athlete and is now an employee of the rehabilitation hospital. The program has allowed him to reach his full potential.

"I was just told that I'd never be able to walk again. As an 11-year-old hearing that, how do you process that? All I knew was sports," Denbraber said.

Gabe was introduced to adaptive sports, receiving a sports wheelchair from Chris Kommer and his company, Per4Max.

"It's pretty cool as a young athlete for someone to believe in you. It's a huge testament to what I can do as a young athlete when someone puts effort and time into you. That's what Chris did to me and my parents," Denbraber said.

"That one piece of equipment and that support and can light that fire in one kid and change the direction of where they're going and let them realize their true potential," Kommer said.

Chris' journey with adaptive sports got off to the same start nearly two decades prior.

"He received a chair in his first year there, just like I did as a kid. There are a lot of stories. We've been doing this for over 25 years," Kommer said.

Now they're both helping to make sure the next kid has the same opportunity.

