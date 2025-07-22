Hudsonville Little League softball team competes in regional tournament with World Series hopes

(WXMI) — Hudsonville's Little League softball team is making history this summer, advancing to the regional tournament in Indiana after securing both district and state championships. The team now has its sights set on reaching the Little League World Series.

"It's been fun because I didn't get to play last year. Then playing All Stars this year and then just making it, it's been really fun," Hudsonville Little League softball player Payton Stienstra said.

This achievement marks just the third time in the past 20 years that a Little League softball team from either Kent or Ottawa County has claimed the state championship.

The journey has created lasting memories for the young athletes.

"Winning states was definitely really fun and a good memory. It was a fun game. It was hectic, chaotic, definitely a lot of nerves," Hudsonville Little League softball player Brooklynn Wright said.

Community support has been overwhelming for the team, with players and coaches receiving calls and texts after every game.

"We've got 12 team members and every one of the 12 has contributed to this run and that's the coolest part. Everybody's had a hand in it. Everybody's made a play or had a hit or gotten an out or made a pitch that's been able to help us get it to this point," Hudsonville Little League softball coach Scott Bradfield said.

The team plays in an elimination game on Wednesday. If they win both of their games, they'll advance to the semi-finals on Thursday.

