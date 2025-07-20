(WXMI) — Football season is here, and the Detroit Lions are back at it. The team began training camp in Allen Park this morning, just 11 days before their first preseason game at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton.

WATCH: Thomas Cook recaps Day 1 of Lions Training Camp

Lions begin training camp with Super Bowl expectations. Hear from Dan Campbell and players

The Lions are already down a defensive lineman, after Dan Campbell announced that Levi Onwuzurike would miss the 2025 season after undergoing ACL surgery, Campbell said that the surgery was "significant," but "needed to be done."

WATCH: Thomas Cook talks with two Lions players with ties to West Michigan

West Michigan ties look to make an impact with Lions

After posting a franchise-best 15-2 record in the regular season and earning the 1-seed in the NFC, injuries derailed the Lions playoff run, and a shorthanded team fell to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round, 45-31.

Despite last season ending on a sour note, Dan Campbell remains optimistic heading into his fifth season at the helm.

"I'm still as enthusatic as ever, I know these guys are," Campbell said, referring to Lions players and coaches. "There's a price to be paid to get yourself back into the dance, that never changed. If we let that slide, we're going to be sitting here at home in January and that's not what we want."

"Everybody is out here hungry, everybody is tired of being close," said Lions running back David Montgomery. "It's cool to be close at first but you don't want to get comfortable with being close all the time, that's not what you want to be known for...this is the year for us."

The Lions have two starters to replace on the offensive line, with Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow retiring and guard Kevin Zeitler leaving in free agency. The team drafted Georgia OL Tate Ratledge in the second round and hope for growth in a number of young lineman. Campbell said that unit will be the battle he's watching most closely.

One player that should factor into that battle is guard Christian Mahogany, who started in that Commanders game as a rookie.

WXYZ Christian Mahogany

"It's competition," Mahogany said. "Building momentum off of last season, I think it's pretty big off of the Washington game....losing like that left a bad taste in my mouth so I'm coming here to compete."

Linebacker Alex Anzalone is at camp, but did not practice. In Campbell's words, he "refuses to believe it's because of a contract hold-in." Second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr left practice early and is being evaluated for a chest injury.

Campbell said he also expects starting left tackle Taylor Decker — the longest tenured Lion — to be back after the Hall of Fame game.