Father and son to race together in Grand Rapids Gran Fondo for the first time

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Gran Fondo is the largest road race of the year in West Michigan. It will take place on Saturday with a special family duo participating for the first time together.

Chris Boer has raced in the Grand Rapids Gran Fondo for the past five years. He will be joined by his son Jakob in this year's event.

"It's just something that we can do together. Both my other boys, Jakob and my wife, we all enjoy getting out and riding the trails together," Chris Boer said.

Jakob grew up biking and now loves it.

"I'd say that the family is definitely a big part of it. It's great. Fun to be able to just go around wherever we want and just kind of ride," Jakob Boer said.

The Boer family's cycling journey began years ago, with Chris introducing the sport to his children at a young age.

"We've got a video of him when he could barely do more than just hang on and go down go downhill riding out at Luton Park and other places around town. It's been something that we've done together," Chris said.

The Boer family has been involved with the Gran Fondo for years. Chris' other two sons have previously participated in the event, while his wife volunteers.

"You can be any rider at any level. And it's just a celebration of the bike. And the party afterwards is great," Chris said.

Mary Free Bed is the official charity partner of the Gran Fondo, with a fundraising goal of $125,000 to support their programs. Chris works at Mary Free Bed as an inpatient physical therapist, primarily focusing on athletes.

"Seeing patients as they graduate from their rehab and then can get back to doing the things that they love is really exciting. Just having something for patients to do that's active, that's enjoyable, and keeps them going. Cycling is a lifelong sport," Chris said.

There is still time to sign up for this year's race here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube