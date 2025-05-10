West Michigan players get opportunity with Lions as rookie minicamp begins

(WXMI) — Four players with ties to West Michigan are getting the opportunity at Detroit Lions rookie minicamp, including Hudsonville native Isaac TeSlaa.

The Lions drafted TeSlaa in the third round of the NFL Draft. Grand Valley star safety Ian Kennelly and former Portage Northern running back Anthony Tyus III signed with Detroit as undrafted free agents. Ferris State wide receiver Malik Taylor received a rookie minicamp tryout with the Lions.

TeSlaa showed up to his Lions pre-draft visit wearing what most Michigan kids wear — a Lions jersey.

"It's a surreal thing. It feels amazing. He's talking about me coming in on a visit wearing my custom jersey I got a few years ago. But it's much better to be wearing my own number with my name on the back," TeSlaa said.

TeSlaa recounts the night for the NFL and the moment he found out the Lions were drafting him.

"The TV was a little delayed, so I didn't even see the Lions trade up and all of the sudden I am getting a call from a 313 number. And I just about passed out. I couldn't believe it. I stood up and everyone was still talking and I was like 'everybody shut up.' And I picked up the call and he said 'this is Brad Holmes, GM with the Detroit Lions and I almost fell to the ground. It was very surreal," TeSlaa said.

Grand Valley star safety Ian Kennelly signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent.

"It kind of feels surreal. I don't know if it's hit me yet. Really just feels like another day playing football. Once you're out here, it's just it is the x's and o's. But it's exciting and just a proud moment all around," Kennelly said.

Anthony Tyus III is a Portage Northern alum, signing with the Lions as an undrafted free agent running back.

"It feels amazing. It's a great opportunity. Lions hometown team, family's excited, friends are excited. I'm excited. All you need is an opportunity, that's what I got. Felt great wearing this Honolulu blue, nothing like it," Tyus said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube