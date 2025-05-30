Mona Shores football players navigate college recruitment process

(WXMI) — Mona Shores High School football players are making decisions that will shape their futures as the college recruitment season heats up for rising seniors.

The Sailors program won state championships in 2019 and 2020 and continues to produce college-level talent, with several players from the class of 2026 receiving offers to play at the next level.

Safety George Duggins comes from a football family, with his father having played at Michigan State. Duggins now holds multiple offers, including from Ivy League schools.

"It's always kind of just been a natural thing for me, is just football, football, football," Duggins said.

"As I close down schools and start figuring out where I want to go, it's going to be relieving because a lot of it is overwhelming and that'll help me focus more on this upcoming season," Duggins said.

Running back Tomarion Steward has already verbally committed to Miami (OH).

"It was definitely a cool experience," Steward said.

Steward credits his success to the work ethic developed in the Sailors program.

"Just the way we get after it when we're in here, when we're out in the field, we're always going 100%," Steward said.

Mona Shores football coach Matt Koziak takes pride in seeing his players advance to the collegiate level.

"It's why you coach, right? You see where kids are at and the whole thing behind coaches is building them up and loving up on them and then see where they become," Koziak said.

The program will continue supporting these student-athletes regardless of where they choose to play.

"It's really neat to see the kids that have that dream and do the extra outside. What people don't see is the stuff they do on their own with their school work. It's always cool to see where they're at. Not just the guys that play college football, but five years from now, what kind of husbands they are, what kind of fathers they are. Super proud of those kids for sure," Koziak said.

