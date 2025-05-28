Patmos Library committee reviews applications for vacant positions after staff departures

(WXMI) — The Patmos Library personnel committee is moving forward with interviews for the assistant librarian position after reviewing 86 applications during a brief meeting on Wednesday.

The library reopened on Tuesday after being closed for just over two weeks following the departure of most of its staff members.

"Only four candidates of the 86 met requirements for the education work experience, and then of those, two were passed along for the personnel committee to review as far as our proposal to interview for the position," the committee said.

According to the committee, the two disqualified candidates lacked significant librarian work experience and only had entry-level experience. The two individuals advancing to board interviews are currently working as assistant branch librarians at the Kent District Library.

The committee recommended two candidates to be interviewed by the full board at a future public meeting. The motion was seconded and approved unanimously.

Members of the committee declined to comment further. The next regularly scheduled Patmos board of trustees meeting will be Monday, June 9 at 6:30 pm.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube