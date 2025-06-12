The Banana Ball World Tour makes a stop in West Michigan

(WXMI) — The Banana Ball World Tour has made its first-ever stop in Michigan, bringing its unique brand of baseball entertainment to LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids.



The Party Animals will play the Firefighters on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Banana Ball combines traditional baseball with entertainment elements and special rules

Party Animals' Noah Fisher is from Michigan and Reece Hampton played for the Whitecaps in 2018 and 2019.

To be back home and to have Banana Ball being in the state for the first time, how special is that?

"It's incredible. I've got family and friends and family friends coming, so it's going to be a really special feel-good weekend for me," Fisher said.

Did you think that when you graduated from college, this would be your path?

Not one bit. Not one bit, but it's one of those blessings in disguise and it's crazy how everything pans out over time," Fisher said

To be back at a place you played and lived for a couple of years, how cool is that?

"It is so special. I always talk so highly of this ballpark and the staff here. It's just a great experience for minor league baseball. The fans always showed up and sold out. It's awesome," Hampton said.

We also talked with Party Animals head coach Mike Vavasis. What is your favorite Banana Ball rule?

"They're all so tough. It's funny because I would say the fan caught foul ball if we're on defense, but it tends to happen to us a lot more. I really enjoy the ball four sprint because walks are the most boring thing in the world."

What makes the Party Animals team so special?

"We're the life of the party. We bring a lot of energy. We like to have fun and that's really the vibe and the culture I'd like to keep with the guys."

