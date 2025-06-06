Ford Airport announces direct flights to five Lions away games

(WXMI) — Ford International Airport is partnering with Delta Airlines to offer special nonstop flights to five Detroit Lions away games this fall, giving West Michigan fans easier access to road games.

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: departing Sept. 22 returning Sept. 23

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs: departing Oct. 11 returning Oct. 13

Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders: departing Nov. 8 returning Nov. 10

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles: departing Nov. 15 returning Nov. 17

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams: departing Dec. 12 returning Dec. 15

"It's really special for us to work alongside our airline partners. They're really great partners for our community," said Haley Abbas, Ford International Airport marketing and communications manager. "We just so appreciate them rallying around our community and helping our community go cheer on their favorite teams at all these different away game destinations."

West Michigan Lions fans are excited about the opportunity to continue the trend of taking over opposing teams' stadiums.

"We are very passionate fan base. We support our team and that's just an amazing thing to see. And we we're waiting for so long to win and now we're finally winning," said Michael Cooper, a West Michigan Lions fan.

"Just really excited for people to keep traveling and keep up that reputation of being the fans who go on the road and turn any stadium into a home stadium," said Tristan Klinski, another Lions supporter.

The Lions road presence has been noticeable in recent years.

"A lot of those games feel like home games, which is huge. My parents went to a Houston game last year and they said it felt like it was half and half," said Zac Falconer, a West Michigan Lions fan.

"It's just incredible from the teams we've seen before and what we're seeing now. You know we expect more now which is the thing that we're looking for," said Jeff Gibson, a West Michigan Lions fan.

The new flight options come as Ford International Airport continues to see growth in passenger numbers.

"The airport is very excited because we're growing so much. We're having record years. Last year we just set a new record over four million people for the first time ever coming through the terminal building and that's really just a reflection of West Michigan as a whole," Abbas said.

Pricing and ticket information for the flights will be announced when tickets go on sale Saturday, June 7.

