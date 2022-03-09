'There was no conspiracy': Defense gives opening statements in governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It is day two of the trial against the men who allegedly planned to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer back in 2020 and witness testimony is underway.

Wednesday morning, the trial kicked off with opening statements from the prosecution and defense attorneys. The government has the burden of proof, so they gave their opening statements first.

On Wednesday, the second day of trial for four men accused in a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Federal Judge Robert Jonker urged counsel for all four defendants to move on with their argument that it was the government, not their clients, that concocted the alleged plot and utilize weapons of mass destruction in the process.

Defense attorneys were admonished by Judge Jonker several times during their opening statements for moving away from that argument.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth, who gave the prosecution’s opening statement, implored the jury to look at the actions of the defendants, not the words themselves. He discussed how several of the accused men surveilled the governor’s vacation home, tested improvised explosive devices, trained with weapons and communicated using code words.

“These were conspiratorial communications, this is how they planned the kidnapping,” said Roth. “They use code words. Cupcakes were bombs, SpaghettiOs were illegal guns. Ask yourself why they needed code words. Why do they need these code words?”

“These were not people who are all talk,” Roth continued. “These were people who wanted to make sure that all of them are about action. These are people who wanted to separate themselves from the people that were all talk.”

It was an idea Christopher Gibbons, attorney for the accused ringleader, Adam Fox, refuted several times throughout his opening statement.

“There was no plan, there was no conspiracy,” said Gibbons, who called his client a ‘misfit’ and outcast. “Adam Fox talks big. He draws attention to himself. He's trying to be cool.”

The defense of all four men rests on a claim of entrapment, driven by the idea that FBI informants had personal and monetary motivations for convincing the men to commit a higher crime.

“That's why it looks like he was involved because they drove him,” said Julia Kelly, attorney for Daniel Harris.

“It's all part of their tricks,” said Gibbons, who earlier called the FBI’s case ‘parlor tricks.’

Defense attorneys rested much of the blame on an undercover FBI informant named Dan. They claim it was Dan, who was being paid by the FBI, who concocted the kidnapping plot and urged Fox, Harris, and other members of the Wolverine Watchmen militia to purchase explosives and surveil the governor’s vacation home.

All four defendants, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox, Brandon Caserta, and Barry Croft are facing one count each of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Fox and Harris face one count each of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction for their alleged test run of an IED detonation. Harris and Croft are also charged with possession of an unregistered disruptive device. Harris also faces one count of possession of an unregistered short barreled rifle that he allegedly carried with him to a training.

The burden of proof for an entrapment defense doesn’t rest with the defendants – it rests with the government. It’s federal prosecutors who must prove the defendants would have committed the crime regardless of interjection by federal agents.

Opening statements wrapped up just after noon on Wednesday and witness testimony began. The first witness called to the stand was Special Agent Todd Rynek with the FBI.

