Testimony resumes on day 5 of governor plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witness testimony resumes Friday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Friday marks day five of the trial and we expect to hear more evidence from undercover agents who will be testifying.

Thursday was the first day of the trial this week after a possible COVID-19 exposure delayed testimony for three days.

Then testimony was briefly delayed on Thursday while the court tried to contact missing juror #162. One of the six alternate jurors, #43, stepped in to fill the vacancy. FOX 17 later learned the absent juror was sick, but not with COVID-19.

Barry Croft's attorney Joshua Blanchard finally got a chance Thursday to cross-examine FBI agent Christopher Long, who was assigned to specifically investigate Croft.

What Blanchard seemed to really want to get at was why the FBI began their investigation into Croft in the first place in mid-2020.

Agent Long said it was a combination of Croft's violent language online and the fact that he had firearms when he wasn't allowed to as a felon.

The problem with that narrative, according to Delaware-Online, is that Croft had his felony convictions for assault and burglary pardoned by the Delaware governor in April 2019. That means that Croft wasn't technically a felon when the FBI officially opened a case on him.

We also heard more secret recordings from FBI agents who were wearing wires at militia meetings with the members. At one of those meetings in Wisconsin, you can hear Broft's young daughter run up to him and ask if he wants a Dorito.

In the recording, you can hear Croft brush her off saying, "Honey… I'm making explosives."

In other recordings, Adam Fox and Barry Croft can be heard talking about taking government officials, including Governor Whitmer, with Fox saying he wanted to tie her up and all pose in a picture like a police drug bust.

