Defense to continue cross-examining FBI informant 'Big Dan' in day 7 of governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Monday, the government wrapped up their questioning of the witness at the center of the alleged plot to kidnap the governor, the confidential informant known as “Big Dan.”

Then it was the defense who finally got their turn to try to poke holes in the government's case.

The word "suggestion" came up a lot in court on Monday, such as “suggestions” from the confidential informants to push the defendants into committing these acts.

The defense claimed it was informants like Dan who "egged on" the group towards making concrete plans.

Dan testified that the FBI told him not to come up with attack plans. He said he did anyway.

Dan also testified that it was his idea to come up with the best route to take to the governor's vacation home.

Adam Fox's attorney was getting it out early on that informant Dan made suggestions to do illegal things, like shoot through the governor's window, rather than continue protesting.

Dan explained that all of that was to deescalate the plan to kidnap her or bomb the Capitol and that Fox had made it very clear by that point that he was done with protesting.

Fox’s attorney addressed some of those trips Fox and the informant made, saying nothing real was being planned.

"Adam smoked pot five times before he looked through his hat at the governor's house. That doesn't sound much like a plan, does it?”

Court continues Tuesday morning with Daniel Harris's attorney getting a chance to question Dan.

The other defense attorneys are anxiously waiting for their turn to question the government's key witness as well.

