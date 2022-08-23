Watch Now
NewsThe Retrial: Governor Kidnapping Plot

Actions

Jury finds Adam Fox, Barry Croft guilty in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial

A jury has found two men guilty of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Fox Croft Retrial
Posted at 11:48 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:56:06-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  — A jury has found two men guilty of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Special Report: Suspects in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot retrial found guilty

Tuesday, the jury in the second Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot found Barry Croft and Adam Fox guilty of conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Croft, 46, a trucker from Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of another explosives charge.

Jury finds Adam Fox, Barry Croft guilty in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial

Their co-defendants, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were acquitted on all charges in the first trial. A jury spent just over 4 days time deliberating the case in the first trial.

In the retrial, the jury started deliberations on Monday and reached a verdict just before noon on Tuesday.

It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty and testified for prosecutors.

The result was a victory for the government following the shocking mixed outcome last spring.

Governor Whitmer released a statement after the verdict was read, saying its proof that violence has no place in politics.

“I want to thank the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their hard work and my family, friends, and staff for their support.

“Today’s verdicts prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics and those who seek to divide us will be held accountable. They will not succeed.

“But we must also take a hard look at the status of our politics. Plots against public officials and threats to the FBI are a disturbing extension of radicalized domestic terrorism that festers in our nation, threatening the very foundation of our republic.

“I ran for office because I love my fellow Michiganders and my home state with all my heart. I always will. I cannot—I will not—let extremists get in the way of the work we do. They will never break my unwavering faith in the goodness and decency of our people.

“I will stay focused on getting things done for the people of Michigan.”

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also released a statement saying violent extremists will be held responsible for their actions, adding they will not deter him or Governor Whitmer from serving the people of Michigan.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside Governor Gretchen Whitmer as Lieutenant Governor. Since the day she asked me to run alongside her, I have seen her dedication and commitment to the people of Michigan. I have seen her devotion to the kind of public service that works around the clock to make Michiganders’ lives better and delivers real change for every community. I have seen her step up to the plate to make tough decisions.

“Today’s outcome ensures that those who threaten to kidnap and kill public officials will be held accountable for their crimes under the law. When we took our oaths of office, we committed to serving all Michiganders. Violent extremists have tried to scare us and prevent us from doing our jobs, but they will not win. We will keep working hard, standing tall and standing tough, and living up to the oath we took.

“Our differences must never be settled through violence. We need to be honest and clear about what causes violence by extremists and do all we can to address the root cause of it. Elected officials, parents, teachers, faith leaders, all of us have a duty to stand up to these hateful actions and teach our kids that there is a better way.

“I know that Governor Whitmer will continue leading with grit to do what is right. I know she will always love this amazing state and she will keep putting Michiganders first—no matter what.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

More governor kidnapping plot trial coverage:
Next Page

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial Daily Recap

The Retrial, Day 1: Jury Selection The Retrial, Day 2: Opening Statements The Retrial, Day 3: Witness testimony continues The Retrial, Day 4: Undercover FBI Testimony The Retrial, Day 5: 'Big Dan' Chappel testifies The Retrial, Day 6: 'Big Dan' Chappel cross-examined The Retrial, Day 7: Ty Garbin & Kaleb Franks Testify The Retrial, Day 8: Undercover Agent 'Red' Testifies The Retrial, Day 8: Brandon Caserta Speaks The Retrial, Day 9: Defense Rests The Retrial, Day 10: Closing Arguments Day 1, Trial 1: Jury selection Day 2: Opening statements Day 3: Witness testimony Day 4: Witness testimony Day 5: Key FBI informant testifies Day 6: 'Big Dan' cross-examined Day 7: Defense continues cross-examination Day 8: Ty Garbin testifies Day 9: Ty Garbin cross-examined Day 10: Kaleb Franks cross-examined Day 11: Red testifies Day 12: Testimony continues Day 13: Prosecution rests Day 14: Daniel Harris testifies Day 15: Closing arguments Day 16: Jury deliberation Day 17: Jury deliberation continues Day 18: Deliberations continue Day 19: 4th day of deliberations Day 20: Jury reaches verdict