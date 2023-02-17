Watch Now
Court approves motions in trial for alleged Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters

Gov Whitmer kidnap retrial day 5
Gov Whitmer kidnap retrial day 5
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 15:56:00-05

BELLAIRE, Mich. — The Antrim County Circuit Court approved two motions in the trial for five coconspirators in the plot to kidnap and potentially kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The motions, which the State filed, asked to join the cases for trial and to admit coconspirator statements.

Judge Kevin A. Elsenheimer granted the requests Wednesday; however, the defendants all filed either objections or responses to the State’s motion to consolidate.

“These statements will provide the jury with more detail as to what happened during the commission of the crimes charged,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “I am grateful Judge Elsenheimer has permitted the coconspirators’ statements to be heard at trial.”

The defendants are Shawn Fix, Brian Higgins, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null.

Each of the five men are charged with one count of providing material support for a terrorist act.

Additionally, Fix, Molitor, Michael Null and William Null are charged with possessing a firearm when committing or attempting to commit a felony.

These charges stem from the defendants’ alleged actions in August and September of 2020.

The State says the men targeted Governor Whitmer’s northern Michigan vacation home and conducted surveillance of her home twice.

The next court date is Monday, March 13, when the court will consider a motion to hear arguments about an order regarding Kaleb Franks, a witness in custody.

