FBI informant 'Big Dan' returns for testimony in day 6 of governor kidnapping plot trial

Forrest Miller
Attorney Nils Kessler questions confidential FBI informant 'Big Dan' Chapel.
Posted at 8:20 AM, Mar 21, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday, the trial picks back up for four of the men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The defense will get its opportunity to cross-examine a crucial FBI informant known as “Big Dan.”

Friday, we heard from FBI informant Dan Chapel.

He's the person who first took his concerns to the FBI, tipping off the government about the alleged plans. Dan was equipped with secret recording devices that captured conversations had by Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Those talks included mentions of killing public officials, pro-vaccine doctors and lawyers, contact tracers and even robbing a truck transporting vaccine doses.

In their opening arguments, defense attorneys painted Dan as a source motivated mainly by money.

But Dan, a full-time USPS worker told the jury he was being paid just $38 a day for his work.

Monday, the defense will get to cross-examine Dan.

