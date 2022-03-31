Daniel Harris testifies on day 14 of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Daniel Harris took the stand Thursday in his own defense in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Harris is the first of the four defendants to take the stand in the case.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday. Now, it’s the defense's turn to call its witnesses.

Harris was placed onto the witness stand before the jury was brought in Thursday morning, so they wouldn't see him walk up there in cuffs, potentially prejudicing his case.

Harris began his testimony by speaking about his home and family life prior to his October 2020 arrest.

He graduated from Lake Orion Baptist in 2015, while living with his parents Robert and Penny Harris. He said he "absolutely" has a close relationship with them.

Harris enlisted in the Marine Core delayed entry program when he was 17-years-old, needing parental consent to do so. He said his family has a long tradition of military service.

He served as a rifleman, before being discharged in June 2019.

Harris said he was given the nicknames "Beaker" and Toucan Sam" during his time in the military.

He testified about struggling after coming back home from the military, saying, "My parents treated me like I was in high school again… so it was a tough time... finding people I who understood me."

Harris said he eventually found a role at DK Security that matched his work ethic, after leaving a previous security firm he didn't like.

He was working on getting a federal contract to do security work at Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan. Nothing ended up coming of this avenue.

Despite that, Harris said he ended up joining a 'MotorCity Boogaloo' Facebook page started by a friend because he was interested in further firearms training.

"If I was going back into the world of infantry, it's a very perishable skillset... we have a saying, if you don’t use it you’ll lose it. And you can lose it very fast," Harris explained on the stand.

His defense attorney asked him about a chat conversation in which Harris told someone he "knew how to make things go boom", which prosecutors have brought up in trial.

"Being in the infantry, I get to have fun with things like rocket launchers and grenades. Not making them obviously, but shooting them," Harris said.

In regards to the Wolverine Watchmen, Harris said the first "training" meeting he attended consisted only of "very basic" maneuvers.

"I could have done it with my eyes closed," he said about them.

Harris spoke about first meeting Kaleb Franks, one of the other men originally charged in the alleged plot, at a Black Lives Matter rally in Lake Orion in early 2020.

What was happening in the Summer of 2020, Harris's attorney Julia Kelly asked him.

"America was on fire... I'm pretty sure George Floyd had just died," Harris responded.

Harris was asked by his attorney whether or not he was aware of a group meeting at the Vac Shack in June 2020.

Harris said he was aware, but that he did not end up going. Prosecutors say planning for the alleged kidnap plot took place at this meeting below the Grand Rapids vacuum repair shop.

“Everything in my head that my parents had taught me as a child, you know, don’t get in a car with strangers, was going off. I was told to come to a basement of a stranger," Harris explained.

Harris was asked 5 times whether or not he ever conspired to kidnap Governor Whitmer during his direct testimony Thursday. He responded "absolutely not" every time.

The defense began calling their own witnesses Wednesday, including a Wisconsin mother of two who attended a field training exercise in Cambria with her husband and 14-year-old son.

She described the event as a “family fun day” with swimming and barbecue.

The defense is trying to downplay the severity of any exercises conducted in the alleged kidnapping plot.

Attorneys for Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris and Adam Fox each say they have not ruled out having their client testify.

Judge Jonker also indicated that if Daniel Harris is going to testify on his own behalf, that decision would need to be made by Thursday. Thursday morning, it was announced that Harris would be taking the stand in his own defense.

It's unclear if we will hear about the rest of the men.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube