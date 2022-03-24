Defense cross-examines Ty Garbin on day 9 of the governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cross-examination of Ty Garbin, former co-defendant turned star witness for the government, continues Thursday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin, the 26-year-old firearms enthusiast and member of Wolverine Watchmen, was initially charged in the case but he and Kaleb Franks took plea deals, admitting guilt in return for lighter sentences.

On the stand Wednesday, Garbin said he wanted to perform a citizen's arrest on the governor and said the group “wanted to cause as much disruption as possible to prevent Joe Biden from getting into office.”

While Garbin says they threw around several plans, the ultimate goal was to orchestrate an attack prior to the November presidential election and to ignite what the group referred to as “the boogaloo” or a second civil war.

The government played a video of Brandon Caserta at the trial, providing some context to his words. Prosecutors say in the video, Caserta described what he planned to do once the boogaloo kicked off.

"If this s*** goes down, if this whole thing starts to happen, I’m telling you what, dude, I’m taking out as many of those mother f****** as I can. Every single one, dude, every single one," Caserta can be heard saying in the video.

Garbin did tell the jury that the group was very disorganized, not the kind of group that would've been able to realistically pull off the plan.

Defense attorneys continue pushing that it was help from undercover government sources that pushed the plan along, not the men charged.

More of the defense attorneys will have their chance to question Garbin on Thursday.

Kaleb Franks took a plea deal in the case as well and will also testify on behalf of the government.

He’s expected to testify in the coming days.

