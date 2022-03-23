Ty Garbin testifies on day 8 of the governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ty Garbin is testifying on day eight of the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Garbin was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen militia group and was originally charged in the case but ended up taking a plea deal. Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kidnap and is serving six years in prison.

Wednesday, he took the stand to testify against his former co-defendants.

Attorneys for Brandon Caserta, Daniel Harris, Adam Fox and Barry Croft have been focusing on the argument that anything potentially criminal they were involved with was because they were entrapped into it by undercover federal agents. Prosecutors deny claims that their people on the ground acted beyond their legal scope.

Tuesday, FBI informant “Big Dan” Chappel finished his second full day of testimony in a row. His time on the witness stand wrapped up Wednesday morning.

