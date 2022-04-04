Jury begins deliberations in governor kidnapping plot trial

Watch
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After years of investigation and weeks of court proceedings, a jury is now deciding the fate of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

'We don’t make terrorists so we can arrest them': Jury hears closing arguments in governor kidnapping plot trial.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were all arrested in October of 2020 and charged with conspiracy to kidnap for allegedly planning to kidnap Governor Whitmer at her vacation home.

The men were supposedly angry over COVID-19 restrictions and allegedly planned it from June to October 2020.

After nearly two years of the government preparing its case, four weeks of trial has culminated in a jury of 12 now tasked with deciding the fate of the four men.

"Well, we made our defense, so it is what it is, the cake is baked,” said Christopher Gibbons, attorney for Adam Fox. “But I'm very happy with the product and where we're at, and I'm looking forward to what the jury has to say one way or the other."

In his closing argument, Gibbons said you can't "make terrorists so we can arrest them."

They have argued the defendants were entrapped by undercover agents and informants who pushed the plan forward.

Three things have to be proven for the jury to reach a guilty verdict: that two or more people conspired the plan; they willingly and voluntarily entered it; and they did things to advance it.

If convicted, all four men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Day 1: Jury selection Day 2: Opening statements Day 3: Witness testimony Day 4: Witness testimony Day 5: Key FBI informant testifies Day 6: 'Big Dan' cross-examined Day 7: Defense continues cross-examination Day 8: Ty Garbin testifies Day 9: Ty Garbin cross-examined Day 10: Kaleb Franks cross-examined Day 11: Red testifies Day 12: Testimony continues Day 13: Prosecution rests Day 14: Daniel Harris testifies Day 15: Closing arguments Day 16: Jury deliberation