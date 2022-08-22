Closing arguments happening in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Closing arguments got underway first thing Monday morning in the retrial of the two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Fox and Barry Croft are facing a jury for the second time after a jury in their first trial failed to return a verdict on any of the charges against them.

Both men are facing charges of conspiracy to kidnap, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Croft is also looking at a charge of possession of a "dangerous device".

Their co-defendants, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were acquitted on all charges in the first trial. A jury spent just over 4 days time deliberating the case.

Government Gives Closing Argument

"There are a lot of things in this case that are complicated, but one thing is simple, kidnapping is wrong," assistant US Attorney Nils Kessler said Monday morning.

"You can’t kidnap, and you certainly can’t make bombs to injure and kill people."

The government made their case first thing Monday morning, after Judge Robert Jonker briefly went over jury instructions Friday afternoon.

Kessler claimed that Croft "didn’t just want to kidnap (Governor Whitmer), he wanted to have his own trial, and execute her".

He said Croft wrote on his Facebook page, "Which governor is going to be dragged off and tried for treason?".

Croft was inspired by Timothy McVeigh, Waco, and Ruby Ridge, Kessler claimed.

He says Croft choose to focus his efforts on Michigan because that is where Adam Fox was located. Croft was living in Bear Delaware with his three daughters, and girlfriend of over a decade, Chasity Knight.

"If we get her in custody, treason is a hanging offense," Croft is heard in a secret recording from a diner in Cambria, Wisconsin.

Kessler says Fox was actively recruiting people in Michigan for the alleged plot.

The defense says that it was undercover informants and undercover FBI agents that were the ones trying to push the group towards criminal activity.

Kessler read a text message Fox allegedly sent to undercover informant Dan Chappel, which said, "OK, add these to equipment list: flash bangs, a hood for our asset, and I have flex cuffs".

He said that the government introduced undercover FBI agent Timothy Bates, known to the group as 'Red', so "at least they can keep them from exploding something."

He also claimed that Fox recruited Dan Chappel to the group, not the other way around.

It has previously been claimed in court that Chappel found the group while scrolling through Facebook, clicking on a 'suggested group' that popped up, and joining the Wolverine Watchmen there.

“This is not protected speech, this was planning for a crime," Kessler said.

"They started out with all kinds of plans, and abandoned the ones that weren't feasible."

**FOX 17 IS LIVE UPDATING THIS ARTICLE**

Check Back for Updates as they Become Available

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube