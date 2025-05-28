Trump says he'll 'take a look' at pardons for men convicted in Whitmer kidnapping plot

(WXYZ/AP) — President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will look at a possible pardon for two men convicted in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he would pardon those who were convicted.

"I'm gonna look at it. I will take a look at it. It's been brought to my attention," Trump said. "I did watch the trial. It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job."

Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were arrested and charged with planning to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge to help ease their escape.

Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison and Croft was sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

The news comes after the new U.S. Department of Justice pardon attorney said he would look at the case for Croft and Fox. “On the pardon front, we can’t leave these guys behind,” Ed Martin Jr. said on “The Breanna Morello Show.”

“In my opinion these are victims just like January 6,” Martin said, referring to 1,500 people pardoned by President Donald Trump for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump said Wednesday, "It looked to me like some people said some stupid things. They were drinking and I think they said stupid things but I'll take a look at that. A lot of people are asking me that question from both sides, actually."

Whitmer was never physically harmed. Martin called it a “fed-napping” plot, not a kidnapping plot, apparently referring to the numerous undercover FBI agents and informants who had infiltrated the group and built the case.

In 2020, she blamed Trump for stoking mistrust and fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists. Later, when he was out of office, Trump cast doubt on the kidnapping scheme, calling it a “fake deal.”