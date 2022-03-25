Defense cross-examines Kaleb Franks on day 10 of the governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaleb Franks returns to the witness stand on day 10 of the trial for four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Franks is one of two key witnesses in the Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot trial who took the stand Thursday, and the court heard some shocking new testimony.

Both of the men were originally charged in the case but made plea deals with the government and turned on the rest of the defendants.

Ty Garbin took the stand once again Thursday morning. It was his second day testifying, this time being cross-examined by the defense.

Defense attorneys reminded the jury that Garbin is getting a drastically reduced sentence for testifying. He’s serving just six years on a kidnapping conspiracy charge, which could land any other person a life sentence.

One attorney, who called Garbin a “snitch,” noted that Garbin could stand to shed even more time off his sentence if his testimony goes well.

This has defense attorneys worried the witnesses are sweetening up their stories for less time behind bars.

After the defense finished cross-examining Garbin, we finally heard from Kaleb Franks, another man who admitted he was once a member of the group.

Unlike Garbin though, Franks has yet to be sentenced for his role in the alleged plot but does say he hopes his cooperation gets his sentence reduced.

He made a shocking confession in court on Thursday, saying the only reason he wanted to be part of the plot was to "be killed in the process." Franks said, "I didn't want to live. I thought it was a very risky choice…and getting in a shootout with police, in my opinion, you'd be bound to die.”

Franks explained that his mom, stepdad, and stepbrother had all died just prior to summer 2020.

The prosecution estimates they could rest their case as soon as the end of next week but there are still several more witnesses to get through.

Court will resume Friday morning with the rest of Franks's testimony.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube