Barry Croft to be sentenced for his role in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer

(WXYZ) — Barry Croft Jr., the alleged co-leader in the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, will be sentenced in federal court Wednesday.

On Tuesday, his co-leader Adam Fox was given 16 years in prison.

Croft and Fox are the only two being charged at the federal level. Prosecutors are requesting a life sentence for Croft for his role in the plot.

Both Croft and Fox were convicted of two counts of conspiracy during their second trial in August. Croft was also found guilty of possessing an unregistered explosive.

Croft's attorney Joshua Blanchard attempted to soften the former truck driver's role citing in a court filing claiming that Croft did not have authority over the others in the plot and that he often frustrated them because he "just kept talking."

Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks both received significantly reduced sentences after testifying against Croft and Fox. Garbin is already out after serving 2.5 years and Franks was given a 4-year sentence.

Three other men were also sentenced earlier this month to prison with sentences ranging from 7 to 12 years.