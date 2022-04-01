Watch
Closing arguments begin on day 15 of the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot trial

Forrest Miller
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 01, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Closing arguments begin Friday in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Thursday, Danial Harris took the stand in his own defense. Harris was the only one of the four defendants to take the stand in the case.

Harris was close with Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks— the only two men charged federally in the alleged kidnapping plot who accepted plea deals to cooperate with the government.

He said on the stand Thursday that they would often hang out together, even outside of training events.

Harris said they would enjoy "Fishing, house parties, and dinner."

When asked who he felt was the leader of their group, Harris said it was government informant Dan Chappel.

Assistant US Attorney Jonathon Roth cross-examined Harris for the government.

He asked Harris why he didn't leave the group when certain elements bothered him when Dan Chappel went to law enforcement after being bothered by the group's language used in chat rooms.

Harris said it was because Dan Chappel is a "b----".

Barry Croft, Brandon Caserta and Adam Fox did not testify in their own defense.

Court will resume Friday morning with closing arguments.

