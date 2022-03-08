Jury selection begins in governor kidnapping plot trial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The trial for the four men facing federal charges in the alleged plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer begins Tuesday.

The court is set to begin the process of seating a jury in what will surely be a long and dramatic trial.

This case has gotten attention from all over the world and has become a symbol of what some consider government overreach during the pandemic.

The implications of these verdicts, whether guilty or innocent, could have ripple effects in our legal and political landscapes.

This is a bizarre case involving an alleged plan put in place by a group of men to kidnap Governor Whitmer after she implemented the state's first covid restrictions.

The location of the planning, the training and brainstorming for the plot all happening at a local vacuum repair shop in Grand Rapids.

Back in 2020, a group calling themselves the Michigan Patriot Three Percenters, a sub-group of the Wolverine Watchmen, had plans in place to abduct the governor, try her for treason themselves, and then execute her before the November 2020 elections.

What they didn't know is that undercover FBI agents had infiltrated the group and were monitoring their every move.

It's these agents that the defendants now claim they were entrapped by to follow through with the plan, saying they wouldn't have planned to act the plan out without the agents pushing them to do it.

There are four federal suspects who the trial involves: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Two of the men involved, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, have already flipped on their codefendants and have agreed to testify on behalf of the government.

The other four men are expected to argue that there was no conspiracy at all.

Over the course of the investigation, more than 1,000 hours of audio and video were recorded, not just by the two undercover FBI agents who had infiltrated the group, but there were at least 11 other confidential sources collecting info for the agency.